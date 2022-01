It is no coincidence that the story of India's resurgence at Tokyo is interwoven with captain Manpreet Singh's emergence.



By Mihir Vasavda





Indian Men's Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh.



Manpreet Singh was too small to understand the intricacies. But he remembers waking up in the middle of the night after a knock on the door, his mother and two brothers gingerly opening it, and watching his father standing outside, expressionless and impassive.