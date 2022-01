By Washington Onyango





Kenya women's national hockey team warms up before their Africa Cup of Nations Test match against Uganda at Sikh Union, Parklands in March 2021. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard



Despite the domestic league being in active last year, national women’s hockey team forward Gilly Okumu is confident Kenya will start the new season with a bang as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) kick off approaches.