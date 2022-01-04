Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Important to stay mentally fresh from tournament-to-tournament: Manpreet Singh

Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Manpreet Singh expressed that his team is upbeat and are looking forward to an exciting yet hectic year of hockey


Manpreet Singh

Kick-starting an all-important 2022, which will witness India fight for an Olympic berth at the 19th Asian Games in China later this year, Indian Men's Hockey Team Skipper Manpreet Singh expressed that his team is upbeat and are looking forward to an exciting yet hectic year of hockey. "This year is going to be quite exciting with back-to-back tournaments all year long. We begin the season with FIH Hockey Pro League matches in February. After almost two years, we will be returning to our favourite venue in Bhubaneswar where we will be playing double-header matches against Spain, Germany, Argentina and England," he said.

