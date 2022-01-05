The Indian Women's Hockey Team will kick-start the new year with their travel to Muscat, Oman in January





Savita Punia (Source: Hockey India)



he Indian Women's Hockey Team will kick-start the new year with their travel to Muscat, Oman in January where they will defend their title at the prestigious Women's Asia Cup which will see top eight teams of the continent - India, China, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore vie for the top honours.



