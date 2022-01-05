Good outing in Asia Cup key for success in 2022, says India vice-captain Savita
The Indian women will begin the new year with a trip to Oman in January where they will defend their Asia Cup title to be held from 21 to 28 January.
File image of Savita. Hockey India
Bengaluru: Defending the title at the women's Asia Cup and sealing a direct berth in the FIH World Cup later will be the key focus for India as it will set the tone for the side ahead of a busy season, said the team's vice-captain Savita.