Good outing in Asia Cup key for success in 2022, says India vice-captain Savita

Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
The Indian women will begin the new year with a trip to Oman in January where they will defend their Asia Cup title to be held from 21 to 28 January.


File image of Savita. Hockey India

Bengaluru: Defending the title at the women's Asia Cup and sealing a direct berth in the FIH World Cup later will be the key focus for India as it will set the tone for the side ahead of a busy season, said the team's vice-captain Savita.

