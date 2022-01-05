Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

PR Sreejesh in race for World Games Athlete of the Year award

Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
If Sreejesh manages to win, he will be the second hockey player from the country to bag the title after women's team skipper Rani Rampal


Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Source: Getty)

Olympic bronze medal winning India men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is in race to win the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year award after being nominated for the honour. The winner will be selected following an online voting process which begins on January 10 and ends of January 31.

