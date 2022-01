The Indian men’s hockey team famously came back from 3-1 down to beat Germany 5-4 and claim the Olympic bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.



By Rahul Venkat





Picture by Getty Images



The Indian men’s hockey team’s thrilling 5-4 victory against Germany to clinch the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 is among the nominees for the Best Match of 2021, shortlisted by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).