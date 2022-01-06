PR Sreejesh expressed that he is truly elated and honoured on being nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 award





Indian Men's hockey team's ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh expressed that he is truly elated and honoured on being nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 award. Sreejesh was instrumental in India's incredible performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 where the team ended a 41-year-long wait to stand on the podium. In their Bronze-medal outing in Tokyo, India beat Germany 5-4. The match witnessed some excellent defence led by the indomitable wall PR Sreejesh. India had last won an Olympic Medal at the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980 where they had defeated Spain the Final to clinch gold.



