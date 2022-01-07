Lalit Upadhyay turns down job offer in UP police department
Lalit Upadhyay, who was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has turned down a job offer by the Uttar Pradesh government, saying he had hoped for a better offer.
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay in action for the Indian national team (File Photo/HockeyIndia)
