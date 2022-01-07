Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Lalit Upadhyay turns down job offer in UP police department

Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
Lalit Upadhyay, who was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has turned down a job offer by the Uttar Pradesh government, saying he had hoped for a better offer.


Lalit Kumar Upadhyay in action for the Indian national team (File Photo/HockeyIndia)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, one of Team India's star hockey players, has rejected a job offer of OSD (Officer on Special Duty) given to him by the Uttar Pradesh government in the police department.

