Lalit Upadhyay, who was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has turned down a job offer by the Uttar Pradesh government, saying he had hoped for a better offer.





Lalit Kumar Upadhyay in action for the Indian national team (File Photo/HockeyIndia)



