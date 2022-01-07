Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Four games involving India nominated for FIH Favourite Match of the Year 2021 award

The India men's team scripted history at the Tokyo Games beating Germany 5-4 in a thrilling contest to win bronze after 41 years. That match has been short-listed for the award, besides two matches involving the Indian women's team


India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP

New Delhi: Four games involving the Indian hockey teams, including the men's side's historic Olympic bronze medal-winning contest in Tokyo, have been nominated by the world body (FIH) for the Favourite Match of the Year 2021.

