Fitness-wise Indian Team as Good as Aussies and European Teams: Former Scientific Advisor Robin Arkell

Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
The fitness levels of the Indian men’s hockey team have improved by leaps and bounds over the last four-five years. And one man who can be credited for the improved fitness level of the national team is South African Robin Arkell, who did a phenomenal job behind the scenes as the team’s Scientific Advisor since he took up the role in 2017. Arkell, who stepped as Scientific Advisor after the bronze-winning 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign, elaborates on how he trained the team in an exclusive chat with Hockey Passion.

