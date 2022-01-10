



Pakistan hockey has plumbed an unprecedented low – it has not featured in the last two Olympics (2016 & 2021) – it had finished a lowly 12th among 16 participating teams at the 2018 World Cup and was also not part of the 2014 World Cup. The Greenshirts are striving to hit the right notes under newly-appointed Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman. In his first international assignment, the Pakistan team showed a lot of fight at the 6th Asian Champions Trophy and made Olympic bronze medallist India work hard before going 1-3 in the league tie and 3-4 in the bronze medal play-off tie.



