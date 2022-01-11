Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India appoints analytical coach for women's team, ropes in scientific advisors for men and women's senior sides

Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
Patrick Tshutshani was roped in as the new women's team analytical coach, while Taren Naidoo and Mitchell Pemberton were appointed as scientific advisors for both senior men and women's sides.

New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday roped in Patrick Tshutshani as the new women's team analytical coach, while also appointing Taren Naidoo and Mitchell Pemberton as scientific advisors for both senior men and women's sides respectively, with an aim to build on their historic Tokyo Olympics campaigns.

