Women’s Junior World Cup to be played in South Africa in April, Indoor World Cup cancelled

Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
Photo Credit: South Africa Hockey

Meeting today virtually for the first time of the year, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have decided that the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, which was initially scheduled to be played in December 2021 but had to be put “on hold” due to the Omicron variant outbreak, will be staged from 2 to 13 April 2022 at the originally planned venue, the North-West University of Potchefstroom in South Africa.

