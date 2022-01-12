



A Hockey forum where people can discuss aspects of their favourite sport has always been popular in the past TalkingHockey got the ball rolling before the original FieldHockeyForum quickly overtook it as a popular meeting place. The former, TalkingHockey became too much of a burden to administer while holding down a full time job, so I closed it to give FieldHockeyForum the platform to be THE hockey meeting place. Sadly that too has taken a turn for the worse in recent times, but the need for a Forum is still there.



The Baton has been taken up by FieldhockeyForum.net and I wish them every success in their venture. PLease visit them, register and join in the conversation about Hockey.