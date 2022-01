Joel Bailey





In this file photo, coach Darren Cowie (centre) speaks to members of the national men's junior hockey squad during a training session at the Police Barracks, St James on August 12, 2021. - Joel Bailey



DARREN Cowie, coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team, hopes that the younger players can “give a good account of themselves” during the Pan American Men’s Hockey Cup in Santiago, Chile.