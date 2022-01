Deep Grace Ekka to be Savita’s deputy; Rani Rampal to skip tourney as she is recovering from injury.





The Indian squad for the Women's Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. - HOCKEY INDIA



Goalkeeper Savita will lead India in Rani Rampal’s absence at the Women’s Asia Cup as Hockey India on Wednesday named an 18-member squad for the event. Defender Deep Grace Ekka will be Savita’s deputy.