



While February’s planned FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Belgium 2022 event has been sadly cancelled due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, there is still plenty of wonderful international hockey set to take place in 2022. With two women’s FIH World Cups (one senior, one junior), FIH Hockey Pro League fixtures, the FIH Hockey5s in Lausanne, the FIH Nations Cups as well as various continental championship events that will serve as direct qualifiers for either the upcoming FIH World Cups or the Olympic Games Paris 2024, there is plenty to look forward to. Here is a snapshot summary of the year ahead for international hockey.



