Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Stellar events set to make 2022 an epic year for international hockey

Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments



While February’s planned FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Belgium 2022 event has been sadly cancelled due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, there is still plenty of wonderful international hockey set to take place in 2022. With two women’s FIH World Cups (one senior, one junior), FIH Hockey Pro League fixtures, the FIH Hockey5s in Lausanne, the FIH Nations Cups as well as various continental championship events that will serve as direct qualifiers for either the upcoming FIH World Cups or the Olympic Games Paris 2024, there is plenty to look forward to. Here is a snapshot summary of the year ahead for international hockey.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.