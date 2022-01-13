Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup History: First Asian Championship thankfully not won by an African!

Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022
K. ARUMUGAM



India organised the first Asian Women’s Hockey Championship in Delhi in 1968. Originally, ten Asian countries accepted the invitation of the All India Women Hockey Association. However, Singapore, Malaysia and Korea withdrew in the last minute. Two African countries Uganda and Kenya filled the gap as ‘invitees’ while India fielded two teams, ‘Whites’ (Captain Avinash Sidhu) and ‘Blues’ led by Annie Sampson.

