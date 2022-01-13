The experienced Savita Punia was the rock that held the Indian women’s hockey team together in its epic run to the Tokyo Olympics semifinals.



Y. B. Sarangi





Savita Punia is now looking for an even brighter 2022 as she and her teammates look to build on their fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. - THE HINDU



The experienced Savita Punia was the rock that held the Indian women’s hockey team together in its epic run to the Tokyo Olympics semifinals. The shotstopper is now looking for an even brighter 2022 as she and her teammates look to build on their fourth-place finish. “We have several major tournaments in 2022 and I look forward to a good year for the Indian women’s team. Surely, there will be a lot of expectations from us after our Olympics performance,” Savita says.



