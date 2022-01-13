Being part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics to end a 41year medal drought was the most satisfying accomplishment for seasoned goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh.



Y. B. Sarangi





Indian men's hockey team's goalkeeper P R Sreejesh with his Olympic bronze medal. - THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu



