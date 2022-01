Annan’s Holland side completed an unbeaten 2021 with their 18th victory and conceding just eight goals before reports of a negative environment



By Rod Gilmour





Alyson Annan recorded her 100th win in 120 matches last year PIC: KNHB



Australian Alyson Annan sensationally quit as coach of Oranje women, the Olympic champions, on Wednesday, thus ending one of the most successful recent tenures in any international team sport.