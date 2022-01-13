Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh on the one-year countdown for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela



Courtesy of Hockey India







With exactly one year to go for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, the Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh expressed that the team's plans are already in place and they will be approaching step-by-step for the marquee event, which is scheduled to be held from 13 January 2023 to 29 January 2023.



