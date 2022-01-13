Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

It will be bigger and more exciting

Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh on the one-year countdown for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela

Courtesy of Hockey India



With exactly one year to go for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, the Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh expressed that the team's plans are already in place and they will be approaching step-by-step for the marquee event, which is scheduled to be held from 13 January 2023 to 29 January 2023.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.