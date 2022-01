By Jugjet Singh





National women's coach Nasihin Nubli took a bold step when he named 12 newbies for the Asia Cup in Oman on Jan 21-28. -Pic credit to Facebook MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's coach Nasihin Nubli took a bold step when he named 12 newbies for the Asia Cup in Oman on Jan 21-28.