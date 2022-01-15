With the departure of Alyson Annan , who has been at the helm of the Dutch national team since October 2015, the KNHB has to look for a new national coach. A quest that is complex for several reasons.





On Wednesday, the KNHB announced the farewell to Alyson Annan. Photo: Koen Suyk



The abrupt departure of the three-time World Coach of the Year (2017, 2018 and 2019) brings the hockey association into a split. In view of the extremely sensitive ongoing investigation into the performance climate at the Orange Ladies, the greatest possible care is required with the appointment of a successor. At the same time, time is running out, because the world championship (partly in front of the home crowd) will be held in five and a half months and the preparation for it is about to start.



