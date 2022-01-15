Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Analysis: search for Annan’s successor is not that easy

Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

With the departure of Alyson Annan , who has been at the helm of the Dutch national team since October 2015, the KNHB has to look for a new national coach. A quest that is complex for several reasons.


On Wednesday, the KNHB announced the farewell to Alyson Annan. Photo: Koen Suyk

The abrupt departure of the three-time World Coach of the Year (2017, 2018 and 2019) brings the hockey association into a split. In view of the extremely sensitive ongoing investigation into the performance climate at the Orange Ladies, the greatest possible care is required with the appointment of a successor. At the same time, time is running out, because the world championship (partly in front of the home crowd) will be held in five and a half months and the preparation for it is about to start.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.