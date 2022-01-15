Coach Janneke Schopman and captain Savita Punia speak about giving more responsibility to younger players in the Indian women's hockey team as they prepare for an action-packed year.



By Dipankar Lahiri





The Indian women's hockey team will take part in the Asia Cup as their first assignment of the year. (Hockey India)



Looking to continue their fairy tale run from last year, the Indian women's hockey team is looking to younger players in the team to take increased responsibility as they prepare for what will be a big year.



