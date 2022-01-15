Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

We want to prove Tokyo wasn't a one day wonder, says women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman

The extraordinary performance at the Tokyo Olympics was not a "one day wonder"


Janneke Schopman

The extraordinary performance at the Tokyo Olympics was not a "one day wonder", asserted Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman, who is looking forward to this year's World Cup. Schopman said after the high in Tokyo, they are now determined to defend their Asia Cup title, which will ensure a direct qualification to the FIH Women's World Cup, to be jointly co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands from July 1 to 17.

