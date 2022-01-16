Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Inexplicable Absence of Maharashtra Players in 60 National Probables

Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Hockey Maharashtra dished out a creditable performance, finishing fourth at the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship that was held at Pune last month. But what was hugely surprising was the fact that not a single player from Maharashtra found a berth among the 60 probables announced by Hockey India. Hockey Maharashtra overcame Mizoram, Chhatishgarh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu en route to the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champions Hockey Punjab 0-3 in the semifinals and subsequently went down 2-5 to Hockey Karnataka in the bronze medal play-off tie.

