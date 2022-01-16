Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India names 66 players for junior women's national camp

Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Keeping in mind selection of players for the upcoming World Cup, Hockey India has called 66 players for the junior women's camp, set to begin at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru from Monday.


The players have been selected on the basis of their performance in the Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events in 2021. Image Courtesy: Hockey India

New Delhi: Keeping in mind selection of players for the upcoming World Cup, Hockey India has called up as many as 66 players for the junior women's national camp, which is set to begin at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru from Monday.

