Part 1: Women’s Asia Cup Hockey History: South Korea ruled the roost

Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
K. ARUMUGAM



India mooted the formation of an Asian Hockey Association for women in the early 1960s and emphasized the need for one during the 1962 international tournament in Ahmedabad. Soon, as a follow up, an ad hoc Asian Women Hockey Association (AWHA) was formed with Lucknow’s Aizaz Rasool, then president of the All India Women Hockey Association, as its first president and Japan’s Iwsa secretary.  The first meeting of the AWHA was held in New Delhi in 1964, the next one during the Tokyo Olympics the same year.

