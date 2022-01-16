Asia Cup Women's Hockey: India will compete against China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand in the competition





The India women's hockey team left from Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru on Sunday to travel to Oman to defend their title at the Hockey Asia Cup which is set to take place from January 21-28 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. India will compete against China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand in the competition for the prized trophy and the top four teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Spain & Netherlands.



