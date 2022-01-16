Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Asia Cup: India Women's Hockey Team Departs For Oman To Defend Title

Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

Asia Cup Women's Hockey: India will compete against China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand in the competition


Asia Cup: India women's hockey team leaves for Oman to defend title.© Twitter

The India women's hockey team left from Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru on Sunday to travel to Oman to defend their title at the Hockey Asia Cup which is set to take place from January 21-28 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. India will compete against China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand in the competition for the prized trophy and the top four teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Spain & Netherlands.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.