LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has won the All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament played under the aegis of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) at Astroturf Hockey Stadium Jhang. According to FESCO spokesman, hockey teams of FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, PESCO, HESCO, QESCO, MEPCO, IESCO and NTDC participated in this tournament.