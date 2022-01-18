Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

A good outing in Asia Cup key to success in busy 2022 - Deep Grace Ekka

Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 26
Performing well at the upcoming Asia Cup will give the Indian women's hockey team the requisite momentum for a busy 2022 season


Indian women's hockey team lands in Muscat for the Women's Asia Cup 2022 (Source: Hockey India)

Performing well at the upcoming Asia Cup will give the Indian women's hockey team the requisite momentum for a busy 2022 season, which includes the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, says vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka. Besides defending the title, a spot in this year's FIH Women's World Cup will be at stake for the Indian women in the Asia Cup to be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex from January 21 to 28.

