Accra, Ghana



All times GMT



Men



17 Jan 2022 16:00 GHA v UGA (Pool B) 1 - 1

17 Jan 2022 18:00 EGY v NGR (Pool B) 4 - 2

17 Jan 2022 20:00 RSA v NAM (Pool A) 13 - 0



18 Jan 2022 13:00 NGR v UGA (Pool B)

18 Jan 2022 17:00 NAM v KEN (Pool A)

18 Jan 2022 19:00 GHA v EGY (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 1 1 0 0 13 0 13 3 2 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 13 -13 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Egypt 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 2 Ghana 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 Uganda 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Nigeria 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0

Women



17 Jan 2022 07:00 NAM v UGA (Pool A) 3 - 0

17 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B) Rescheduled to 19 Jan due to Kenya late arrival

17 Jan 2022 11:00 RSA v ZIM (Pool A) 3 - 0

17 Jan 2022 13:00 GHA v NGR (Pool B) 2 - 2



18 Jan 2022 07:00 ZIM v UGA (Pool A)

18 Jan 2022 09:00 NGR v ZAM (Pool B)

18 Jan 2022 11:00 KEN v GHA (Pool B)

18 Jan 2022 15:00 NAM v RSA (Pool A)



19 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Namibia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 1 South Africa 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 3 Uganda 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 3 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ghana 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 1 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre