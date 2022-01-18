2022 Africa Cup of Nations - 18 January
Accra, Ghana
All times GMT
Men
17 Jan 2022 16:00 GHA v UGA (Pool B) 1 - 1
17 Jan 2022 18:00 EGY v NGR (Pool B) 4 - 2
17 Jan 2022 20:00 RSA v NAM (Pool A) 13 - 0
18 Jan 2022 13:00 NGR v UGA (Pool B)
18 Jan 2022 17:00 NAM v KEN (Pool A)
18 Jan 2022 19:00 GHA v EGY (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|3
|2
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|-13
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Ghana
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uganda
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
Women
17 Jan 2022 07:00 NAM v UGA (Pool A) 3 - 0
17 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B) Rescheduled to 19 Jan due to Kenya late arrival
17 Jan 2022 11:00 RSA v ZIM (Pool A) 3 - 0
17 Jan 2022 13:00 GHA v NGR (Pool B) 2 - 2
18 Jan 2022 07:00 ZIM v UGA (Pool A)
18 Jan 2022 09:00 NGR v ZAM (Pool B)
18 Jan 2022 11:00 KEN v GHA (Pool B)
18 Jan 2022 15:00 NAM v RSA (Pool A)
19 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Namibia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre