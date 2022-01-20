K. ARUMUGAM







Tokyo Olympics’ hat-trick star Vandana Katariya is the most capped player in the forthcoming Asia Cup, all set to start in two days’ time in Muscat, Oman. With 249 caps to her credit, flamboyant forward Vandana sports 38 international caps more than the next senior most player in Muscat, colleague Deep Grace Ekka. In fact, only three players with 200 plus caps will be seen in action at the 10th Asia Cup, which is Asia’s World Cup qualifier too.



