Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hat-trick girl Vandana Katariya is the most capped player in Muscat

Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

K. ARUMUGAM



Tokyo Olympics’ hat-trick star Vandana Katariya is the most capped player in the forthcoming Asia Cup, all set to start in two days’ time in Muscat, Oman.  With 249 caps to her credit, flamboyant forward Vandana sports 38 international caps more than the next senior most player in Muscat, colleague Deep Grace Ekka. In fact, only three players with 200 plus caps will be seen in action at the 10th Asia Cup, which is Asia’s World Cup qualifier too.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.