Jelani Beckles





In this file photo, members of the TT women hockey team celebrate a goal during their Pan Am Challenge semi-final match against Paraguay in Lima, Peru on October 1, 2021. TT face the US, on Wednesday, in their first match of the 2022 Pan American Cup, in Chile. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AM HOCKEY.



THE TT women’s hockey team suffered a 16-0 thrashing at the hands of the US at the 2022 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday.