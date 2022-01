Image Taken by WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO & Carmen Donoso Ramirez/Hockey Chile



SANTIAGO, Chile – To start their 2022 Pan American Cup campaign, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 45 Trinidad and Tobago in Pool B at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile. USA jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as three different athletes tallied hat tricks on their way to a 16-0 win.