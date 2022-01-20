Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Africa Cup of Nations is a learning process ― Kasasa

Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
Uganda returns to action on Thursday with the ladies facing South Africa while the men take on Egypt  ...

Charles Lwanga



Hockey Cranes coach Vincent Kasasa has admitted that this year's Hockey Africa Cup of Nations is a learning process for both the players and the technical team.

"I’m using this year’s Hockey Africa Cup of Nations as a learning process to enable my players to know how they are supposed to team up while in such competitions. We need to show character and determination while in top competitions like this,” stated Kasasa.

