2022 Africa Cup of Nations - 20 January
Accra, Ghana
All times GMT
Men
19 Jan 2022 16:00 KEN v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 2
20 Jan 2022 13:00 EGY v UGA (Pool B)
20 Jan 2022 19:00 NGR v GHA (Pool B)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|6
|2
|Kenya
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Nigeria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|7
|5
|3
|3
|Ghana
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|1
Women
19 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B) 3 - 0
20 Jan 2022 09:00 NGR v KEN (Pool B)
20 Jan 2022 11:00 ZIM v NAM (Pool A)
20 Jan 2022 15:00 GHA v ZAM (Pool B)
20 Jan 2022 17:00 RSA v UGA (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|6
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Namibia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|4
|Uganda
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|4
|2
|Nigeria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Kenya
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Zambia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
