Accra, Ghana



All times GMT



Men



19 Jan 2022 16:00 KEN v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 2



20 Jan 2022 13:00 EGY v UGA (Pool B)

20 Jan 2022 19:00 NGR v GHA (Pool B)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 2 2 0 0 15 1 14 6 2 Kenya 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3 3 Namibia 2 0 0 2 1 17 -16 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Egypt 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 2 Nigeria 2 1 0 1 12 7 5 3 3 Ghana 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 4 Uganda 2 0 1 1 4 11 -7 1

Women



19 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B) 3 - 0



20 Jan 2022 09:00 NGR v KEN (Pool B)

20 Jan 2022 11:00 ZIM v NAM (Pool A)

20 Jan 2022 15:00 GHA v ZAM (Pool B)

20 Jan 2022 17:00 RSA v UGA (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 2 2 0 0 9 0 9 6 2 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3 3 Namibia 2 1 0 1 3 6 -3 3 4 Uganda 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ghana 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4 2 Nigeria 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 3 Kenya 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 4 Zambia 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre