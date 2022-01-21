Team, minus an injured skipper Rani Rampal, will play Asia Cup opener against Malaysia on Friday



By Mihir Vasavda





Hockey womens indiaAsia Cup will mark the beginning of a busy 2022 for the defending champions. (Hockey India)



In theory, this isn’t a return to the hockey field after the Olympics but for all practical reasons, when India’s women’s hockey team plays against Malaysia in the Asia Cup on Friday, it will be their first tournament since the path-breaking campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.



