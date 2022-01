In Muscat, veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead India at the continental meet in Rani Rampal’s absence. Watch live!



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Picture by 2016 Getty Images



The Indian women’s hockey team will start its Women’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Malaysia at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Friday, the opening day of the championship. The tournament concludes on January 28.