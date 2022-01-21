

T&T’s Shaniah De Freitas, left and Zene Henry, double team USA’s Erin Matson during their Group B opener of the 2022 Women’s Pan American Cup at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile on Wednesday. USA won 16-0. Photo: PAHF. Jaramillo Rodrigo



T&T senior hockeywomen will be eager to rebound from their 16-0 drubbing against USA on Wednesday when they come up against Peru in their second Group B match, a must-win fixture in the Pan American Cup at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile from 1 pm on Friday (January 21).



