by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Mickell Pierre, left, challenges USA’s Michael Barminski Jr during their opening match in the Pan Am Cup in Santiago, Chile on Thursday. T&T fell to a 4-3 defeat. Jaramillo Rodrigo



The Akim Toussaint-led T&T senior men's hockey squad put up a valiant effort before going under to USA 4-3 in their Pool B curtain-raiser of the Pan American Cup at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile, on Thursday.