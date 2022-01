IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO & Mauricio Palma/HOCKEY CHILE



SANTIAGO, Chile – At the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, the No. 23 U.S. Men’s National Team opened the 2022 Pan American Cup with a hard-fought win over No. 36 Trinidad and Tobago in Pool B. It was a full 60-minute battle, where USA had to come from behind twice to secure the 4-3 victory.