2022 Pan Am Cup - 21 -anuary
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
20 Jan 2022 14:00 CAN v MEX (Pool B) 11 - 1
20 Jan 2022 16:15 USA v TTO (Pool B) 4 - 3
20 Jan 2022 18:30 ARG v BRA (Pool A) 10 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|3
|2
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|3
|2
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Women
21 Jan 2022 14:00 PER v TTO (Pool B)
21 Jan 2022 16:15 USA v CAN (Pool B)
21 Jan 2022 18:30 CHI v ARG (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|3
|3
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|-14
|0
|4
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|-16
|0