2022 Africa Cup of Nations - 21 January
Accra, Ghana
All times GMT
Men
19 Jan 2022 16:00 KEN v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 2
20 Jan 2022 13:00 EGY v UGA (Pool B) 3 - 1
20 Jan 2022 19:00 NGR v GHA (Pool B) 1 - 1
21 Jan 2022 09:00 NAM v UGA (5th - 7th)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|6
|2
|Kenya
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|9
|2
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|8
|5
|4
|3
|Ghana
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|4
|Uganda
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|14
|-9
|1
Women
19 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B) 3 - 0
20 Jan 2022 09:00 NGR v KEN (Pool B) 1 - 2
20 Jan 2022 11:00 ZIM v NAM (Pool A) 1 - 1
20 Jan 2022 15:00 GHA v ZAM (Pool B) 4 - 0
20 Jan 2022 17:00 RSA v UGA (Pool A) 10 - 0
21 Jan 2022 11:15 NAM v ZAM (5th - 8th place)
21 Jan 2022 13:30 NGR v UGA (5th - 8th place)
21 Jan 2022 15:45 RSA v KEN (Semi-final)
21 Jan 2022 18:00 GHA v ZIM (Semi-final)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|0
|19
|9
|2
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Namibia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|4
|Uganda
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|18
|-18
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|2
|9
|7
|2
|Kenya
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|3
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Zambia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
