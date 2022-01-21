Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2022 Africa Cup of Nations - 21 January

Published on Friday, 21 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

Accra, Ghana

All times GMT

Men

19 Jan 2022 16:00     KEN v RSA (Pool A)     1 - 2

20 Jan 2022 13:00     EGY v UGA (Pool B)     3 - 1
20 Jan 2022 19:00     NGR v GHA (Pool B)     1 - 1

21 Jan 2022 09:00     NAM v UGA (5th - 7th)    

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 South Africa 2 2 0 0 15 1 14 6
2 Kenya 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3
3 Namibia 2 0 0 2 1 17 -16 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Egypt 3 3 0 0 8 3 5 9
2 Nigeria 3 1 1 1 13 8 5 4
3 Ghana 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2
4 Uganda 3 0 1 2 5 14 -9 1

Women

19 Jan 2022 09:00     KEN v ZAM (Pool B)     3 - 0

20 Jan 2022 09:00     NGR v KEN (Pool B)     1 - 2
20 Jan 2022 11:00     ZIM v NAM (Pool A)      1 - 1
20 Jan 2022 15:00     GHA v ZAM (Pool B)     4 - 0
20 Jan 2022 17:00     RSA v UGA (Pool A)     10 - 0
 
21 Jan 2022 11:15     NAM v ZAM (5th - 8th place)    
21 Jan 2022 13:30     NGR v UGA (5th - 8th place)    
21 Jan 2022 15:45     RSA v KEN (Semi-final)    
21 Jan 2022 18:00     GHA v ZIM (Semi-final)   

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 South Africa 3 3 0 0 19 0 19 9
2 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 6 4 2 4
3 Namibia 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4
4 Uganda 3 0 0 3 0 18 -18 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Ghana 3 2 1 0 11 2 9 7
2 Kenya 3 2 0 1 5 6 -1 6
3 Nigeria 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4
4 Zambia 3 0 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

