Men



19 Jan 2022 16:00 KEN v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 2



20 Jan 2022 13:00 EGY v UGA (Pool B) 3 - 1

20 Jan 2022 19:00 NGR v GHA (Pool B) 1 - 1



21 Jan 2022 09:00 NAM v UGA (5th - 7th)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 2 2 0 0 15 1 14 6 2 Kenya 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3 3 Namibia 2 0 0 2 1 17 -16 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Egypt 3 3 0 0 8 3 5 9 2 Nigeria 3 1 1 1 13 8 5 4 3 Ghana 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2 4 Uganda 3 0 1 2 5 14 -9 1

Women



19 Jan 2022 09:00 KEN v ZAM (Pool B) 3 - 0



20 Jan 2022 09:00 NGR v KEN (Pool B) 1 - 2

20 Jan 2022 11:00 ZIM v NAM (Pool A) 1 - 1

20 Jan 2022 15:00 GHA v ZAM (Pool B) 4 - 0

20 Jan 2022 17:00 RSA v UGA (Pool A) 10 - 0



21 Jan 2022 11:15 NAM v ZAM (5th - 8th place)

21 Jan 2022 13:30 NGR v UGA (5th - 8th place)

21 Jan 2022 15:45 RSA v KEN (Semi-final)

21 Jan 2022 18:00 GHA v ZIM (Semi-final)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 3 3 0 0 19 0 19 9 2 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 6 4 2 4 3 Namibia 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4 4 Uganda 3 0 0 3 0 18 -18 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ghana 3 2 1 0 11 2 9 7 2 Kenya 3 2 0 1 5 6 -1 6 3 Nigeria 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 4 Zambia 3 0 0 3 1 9 -8 0

