

Photo credit: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



As reported on the FIH website earlier this month, ace India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been shortlisted for the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year for 2021. The voting for this coveted prize – which was won by Sreejesh’s compatriot and India women’s captain Rani in 2019 – is currently live, with all fans of the sport having the chance to vote by clicking here.



