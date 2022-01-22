Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Eves Need to Prove Tokyo Olympics Was No Flash in the Pan

Published on Saturday, 22 January 2022
The 9th Women’s Asia Cup being played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat attaches a great deal of significance for the Indian hockey eves like it does for teams such as Japan, South Korea, and China. Of course, the tag of ‘defending champions’ will sit comfortably with the Blueskirts given their headlines-grabbing fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, especially when many were not even expecting them to make it to the quarterfinal stage.

