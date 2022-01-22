Women's Asia Cup 2022 - 22 January
Muscat
All Times GMT +4
21 Jan 2022 14:00 KOR v INA (Pool B) 7 - 0
21 Jan 2022 16:00 JPN v SGP (Pool A) 6 - 0
21 Jan 2022 18:00 CHN v THA (Pool B) 6 - 1
21 Jan 2022 20:00 IND v MAS (Pool A) 9 - 0
22 Jan 2022 17:00 KOR v CHN (Pool B)
22 Jan 2022 19:00 THA v INA (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|3
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|4
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|China
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|4
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre