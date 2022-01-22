Muscat



All Times GMT +4



21 Jan 2022 14:00 KOR v INA (Pool B) 7 - 0

21 Jan 2022 16:00 JPN v SGP (Pool A) 6 - 0

21 Jan 2022 18:00 CHN v THA (Pool B) 6 - 1

21 Jan 2022 20:00 IND v MAS (Pool A) 9 - 0



22 Jan 2022 17:00 KOR v CHN (Pool B)

22 Jan 2022 19:00 THA v INA (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3 2 Japan 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 3 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0 4 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Korea 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 2 China 1 1 0 0 6 1 5 3 3 Thailand 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 4 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre