Women's Asia Cup 2022 - 22 January

Published on Saturday, 22 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
Muscat

All Times GMT +4

21 Jan 2022 14:00     KOR v INA (Pool B)         7 - 0
21 Jan 2022 16:00     JPN v SGP (Pool A)     6 - 0
21 Jan 2022 18:00     CHN v THA (Pool B)     6 - 1
21 Jan 2022 20:00     IND v MAS (Pool A)     9 - 0

22 Jan 2022 17:00     KOR v CHN (Pool B)         
22 Jan 2022 19:00     THA v INA (Pool B)         

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 India 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3
2 Japan 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
3 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0
4 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Korea 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3
2 China 1 1 0 0 6 1 5 3
3 Thailand 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0
4 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

