IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO & MAURICIO PALMA/HOCKEY CHILE



SANTIAGO, Chile – In their second pool game of the 2022 Pan American Cup, taking place at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team faced a tough No. 13 Canada. Scoreless through the first three quarters, Canada scored first but USA tallied three unanswered to claim the 3-1 victory.